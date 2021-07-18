Kabul [Afghanistan], July 18 (ANI): Amid the deadly clashes between the Afghan security forces and Taliban in the war-torn country, the supreme leader of the Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada said he 'strenuously favours' a political settlement to the ongoing conflict.

Soon after a senior delegation of the Afghan government and Taliban representatives met in Doha for high-stakes negotiations, the chief of insurgents released an official statement ahead of Eid Ul-Adha, reported Daily Pakistan.

"In spite of the military gains and advances, the Islamic Emirate strenuously favours a political settlement in the country", it stated.

Akhundzada further added that "Every opportunity for the establishment of an Islamic system, peace and security that presents itself will be made use of by the Islamic Emirate."

The top Taliban leader also said that his group remained committed to forging a solution to end the war but 'slammed the opposition parties for wasting time'.

"Let us resolve our issues among ourselves and rescue our homeland from the prevailing crisis instead of relying on foreigners", the statement further added.

Earlier, a senior delegation comprised of several high-ranking officials, including former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah participated in the negotiation talks. They were joined by negotiators from the Taliban's political office in Doha. After the hour-long session, talks would resume today.

Meanwhile, Taliban have captured several areas of the country amid the withdrawal of the US and other foreign troops from Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)