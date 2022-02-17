New York [US], February 17 (ANI): Amid humanitarian crisis worsening by the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday (local time) called for more cooperation between the world body and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Afghanistan.

"The UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia has been working in close partnership with the CSTO to address the root causes of potential conflict and develop shared solutions to shared problems. Today, good working relations between the CSTO and the Regional Center enable constructive early-warning exchanges and regular contacts during security-related events in the region," he said.

At a Security Council meeting on UN-CSTO cooperation, Guterres also said that terrorism remains a constant threat, not only to the security of Afghanistan and the region, but to the entire world, reported Xinhua.

"Regional and inter-regional cooperation are an essential element in our response. So too are strengthened regional dialogue, as well as cross-border law enforcement and judicial coordination. Close cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations, including the CSTO, will be critical in helping defuse these evolving threats, preventing spill-over, promoting stability and ultimately saving lives," he said.

The UN chief also warned that without determined action, the severe economic contraction, rising unemployment and escalating humanitarian crisis will fuel despair and breed extremism. The threat from illicit drugs and arms flows, as well as criminal and terrorist networks, is increasing, reported Xinhua.

He also stressed the need for UN-CSTO cooperation on conflict prevention, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics.

"The Regional Center is also promoting measures against cross-border crime, terrorism and drug trafficking to ensure conditions for peaceful sustainable development -- all areas where the United Nations looks forward to building partnership with the CSTO," said Guterres.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August last year.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

