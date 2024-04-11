Berlin, Apr 11 (AP) An avalanche near the Austrian ski resort of Soelden on Thursday left one person dead, authorities said. Rescuers were searching for another two people believed to be buried under the snow.

The mountain rescue service said a fourth person was partly buried and recovered with injuries, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The avalanche apparently happened near a mountain refuge, the Martin-Busch-Huette, at about 2,500 metres (8,200 feet) above sea level. Rescuers were able to reach the site only by helicopter.

Officials initially suspected that up to 18 people might be involved, but those fears turned out to be unfounded. Most of the 17 people in the area at the time weren't hit by the avalanche, APA reported.

The avalanche warning level was “moderate,” the second level on a five-tier scale, but experts warned of the possibility of avalanches caused by loose snow. (AP)

