Islamabad, April 11: Imran Khan could meet his wife Bushra Bibi at the Adiala Jail on the Eid-ul Fitr day after a Pakistani court allowed her to meet the former prime minister in prison, a media report said on Thursday.

While Khan, also the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail since August last year, Bushra Bibi was imprisoned at Khan's Bani Gala residence that had been turned into a sub-jail since she was sentenced in the ‘un-Islamic nikah' case in February. Toshakhana Case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail.

The police scheduled the meeting and shifted Bushra Bibi from the Bani Gala sub-jail to the Adiala Jail on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday. The Adiala Jail Conference Room served as the venue for the meeting. To facilitate Bushra Bibi's visit, one side of the road heading to the jail was blocked, The Friday Times reported.

Granting temporary relief to the beleaguered couple, the Islamabad High Court on April 1 suspended the 14-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case and granted them bail. But neither Khan nor Bushra Bibi was released as they were convicted in several other cases. Pakistan: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Warns of Sri Lanka-Like Crisis in Country Amid High Inflation.

Meanwhile, scores of PTI party members also gathered outside the Adiala Jail and raised slogans favouring Khan. “However, the police barricaded the road leading to the jail making it impossible for them to approach the jail's main entrance,” the newspaper said. The PTI demonstrators later dispersed.