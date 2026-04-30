World News | Argentina, India Deepen Strategic Partnership on Edible Oil Security, Agricultural Cooperation

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Argentina and India are strengthening their strategic partnership with a focus on global edible oil security, agricultural innovation, and long-term resilience, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of Argentina in India.

Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, said the two countries have built a dynamic relationship that extends beyond trade, rooted in mutual trust and a shared commitment to ensuring secure edible oil supplies and advancing global food security.

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"At the same time, both governments are deepening their collaboration through expanded technical, scientific, and agricultural cooperation," Caucino said, highlighting a forward-looking partnership centred on innovation, sustainability, and shared prosperity.

Following a visit to the Drone Federation of India in New Delhi, the ambassador noted productive discussions aimed at expanding opportunities for drone technology in Argentina's agricultural sector.

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Caucino was accompanied by Argentina's Agriculture Attache, Mariano Beheran, who pointed to growing agricultural synergies between the two nations and noted that tractors from Indian manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra are increasingly in demand among Argentine farmers, while Indian-developed sorghum genetics are also gaining prominence in Argentina.

"Today, tractors from Captain, Mahindra, and other Indian manufacturers are highly valued and increasingly demanded by Argentine farmers. The best-selling sorghum genetic in Argentina comes from an Indian company whose technology was developed in India. There is already a strong and growing symbiosis between the agricultural sectors of both nations," Beheran said as per the release.

The developments follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Argentina in 2025, which helped reinvigorate bilateral ties.

As part of this momentum, Argentina hosted a delegation from India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in Rosario under the Joint Working Group (JWG) on the Agriculture framework.

During the visit, the Indian delegation explored diverse agricultural production systems and toured Latin America's largest vegetable oil processing cluster, underscoring Argentina's role as a key global supplier and its commitment to long-term cooperation with India.

Beheran also noted that Argentina is concluding one of its strongest sunflower harvest seasons in decades, boosting its capacity to supply sunflower oil globally and emphasised that soybean oil remains a reliable alternative when other edible oil supplies face disruptions, further reinforcing Argentina's position as a leading supplier of high-quality edible oils to India.

Argentina's competitive advantage, he added, lies not only in large-scale soybean and sunflower production but also in its advanced industrial processing capabilities and robust logistics network, which support efficient global supply chains. (ANI)

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