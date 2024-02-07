Tel Aviv [Israel], February 7 (ANI/TPS): President of Israel Isaac Herzog Tuesday evening met at his residence in Jerusalem with President Javier Milei of Argentina who is visiting Israel, making his first State Visit abroad since assuming office.

In a private meeting ahead of an expanded bilateral meeting, President Herzog presented President Milei with a Hebrew Bible in appreciation of his firm support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

"The people of Israel have immense warmth and friendship with Argentina," said President Herzog, "and your visit here exemplifies the unique relationship that we have with Argentina, and the fact that we have so many Israelis whose family originated from Argentina."

"You have shown your love and affection, both for the Jewish people and the nation state of the Jewish people the State of Israel, and we thank you wholeheartedly for this," he added.

"I have been committed since day one to making sure that my first diplomatic visit as President would be to the State of Israel," said President Milei. "Here I am, keeping my promise now."

Milei described his visit as a "concrete a testimony to the commitment we've had from the very first day of the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7 October."

"We not only condemned the terrorist actions by Hamas," he added, "but also expressed our solidarity with the State of Israel, and have continued to support Israel's right to legitimate self-defense in this context."

Milei also said that he sent a proposal for a bill to the Lower House of Argentina's Congress "precisely demanding the release of hostages, all hostages of course."

He is also working on a project to declare Hamas as a terrorist group, calling this, "one more token of the historical closeness and support and friendship between our peoples." (ANI/TPS)

