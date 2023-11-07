Tel Aviv [Israel], November 7 (ANI/TPS): A masked individual armed with a knife attempted to enter the town of Ofra in northern Samaria on Tuesday, according to Israeli media reports.

The suspect fled towards the Palestinian village of Ein Yabrud, north of Ramallah, after being fired on by Israeli security forces.

Tensions in Judea and Samaria are extremely high in the wake of Hamas' October 7 massacre in western Negev, which sparked a war between Israel and the terrorist group.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Gantz issued a stark warning on Tuesday that lethal force would be used against anyone attempting to infiltrate Israeli towns in the region."No one dares to approach our settlements. Whoever does this will be shot with the aim of killing," he said, according to Channel 13.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli forces foiled a terrorist attack at the Qalandiya Crossing near Jerusalem.

According to police, a Palestinian woman draped in a Hamas flag and armed with a knife was shot by Israeli security forces after ignoring directives to halt.

She was treated at the scene before being taken into custody.

An Israeli man was killed last week in a shooting attack on Route 557 near the town of Einav in Samaria.Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel said the victim's vehicle overturned after being targeted by gunfire.

One terrorist was shot and captured, according to reports.

The victim was identified as Elhanan Klein, 29, a father of three from Einav. He was reportedly murdered as he returned home on leave from military reserve duty.

On Monday, Border Police Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin died several hours after being stabbed by a Palestinian terrorist outside a police station near Jerusalem's Old City. A second police officer was lightly wounded. Her killer, a 16-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, was shot and killed by responding officers.

Lubin was a dual US-Israeli national who immigrated to Israel in 2021. She had immigrated alone and served in the army as a "lone soldier" before joining the Border Police. (ANI/TPS)

