New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi discussed the Indian Army's role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with Ambassador P Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

General Upendra Dwivedi and Ambassador P Harish, on Wednesday, also discussed geostrategic dynamics in South Asia and the military and diplomatic application for peacekeeping.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today interacted with Ambassador P Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York. The interaction focused on the Indian Army's evolving role in United Nations peacekeeping operations, emerging geostrategic dynamics in South Asia and the integrated application of military and diplomacy to advance peace, stability and security," ADG PI-Indian Army wrote on X.

Earlier in October, General Upendra Dwivedi addressed the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave in New Delhi, highlighting the challenges faced by global peacekeeping missions amid over 56 active conflicts involving 19 nations.

Flagging the concern over the global order, General Dwivedi noted that shifting power dynamics are harming the consensus in the United Nations, leading to a lack of cohesive action.

General Dwivedi said, "Peacekeeping today faces challenges of unprecedented scale and complexity. The global order is almost an inflexion point marked by over 56 active conflicts and the involvement of nearly 19 nations."

He emphasised the disruptive technologies and the growing influence of non-state actors amid hybrid warfare, and called for a unified response from UN peacekeepers.

"The infusion of disruptive technologies, the growing influence of non-state actors, hybrid warfare and the scourge of disinformation have blurred the traditional boundaries of conflict. Shifting geopolitical currents strain the spirit of consensus that underpins cohesive United Nations action. Such realities demand more resilient, swift and unified responses that only peacekeepers working together can deliver," he said.

"A peacekeeper, apart from being a security provider, is a diplomat, a technology enthusiast, a nation builder in far-flung areas and also may be the only media for the flow of information in conflict zones. The blue helmet or casque blue can, in fact, be called the glue that binds a mission and facilitates the functioning of the other organs of the United Nations, as well as the NGOs," he added.

Highlighting India's role in global peacekeeping, General Dwivedi said that the nation has deployed about 3,00,000 personnel across 51 peacekeeping missions. (ANI)

