Kathmandu [Nepal], April 27 (ANI): Facing a financial crunch and falling income, the Government of Nepal has decided to give public holidays on Sunday too, taking the number of public holidays to two days a week in the Himalayan Nation.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held earlier this week has decided to give a public holiday on Sunday as well, Government spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki announced.

Also Read | Nepal Govt Bans Import of Luxurious Items Until Mid-July 2022 as Economic Crisis Deepens.

Saturday is also a public holiday in Nepal.

"Decision will come into effect from mid-May. Office time has been changed from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM on workdays. It would be on trial phase," Spokesperson Karki said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Energy Prices Expected To Rise More Than 50% in 2022’, Says World Bank Report.

Nepal is undergoing a serious financial crisis with foreign reserves falling down in wake of elongating Russia-Ukraine crisis. The government is making attempt to reduce the consumption of fuels to preserve the foreign reserve and also has decided to ban the import of 10 different luxurious goods. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)