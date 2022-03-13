Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], March 13 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 10 people were killed on Saturday in an attack that targeted a gold mine in Burkina's Sahel region, local media reported on Sunday.

Around 20 unidentified armed individuals attacked the artisanal gold mining site of Baliata, in the Sahel region, killing at least 10 miners and injuring several others, reports said.

Also Read | Indian Missile Malfunction: Could Have Responded to India After Its Missile Landed in Pakistan, But Observed Restraint, Says PM Imran Khan.

Fourteen people were killed Thursday in a similar raid on a gold mining site in the region's Seytenga.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015, with terrorist attacks killing more than 1,000 people and displacing over one million others in the west African nation. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: US Journalist Killed in Ukraine’s City of Irpin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)