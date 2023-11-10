Georgia [US], November 10 (ANI): Atlanta's Mayor Andre Dickens on Wednesday joined the city's Hindu American community in a Diwali celebration and dinner.

In his address, the mayor highlighted the role played by the Indian community in Atlanta. "It is undeniable that Atlanta is stronger and better thanks to the many international communities that we have here and that individuals have made Atlanta their home. The South Asian and Indian communities make an incredible impact on Atlanta's culture and Atlanta's economy," he said.

The mayor gave a nod to the contributions made to Atlanta's economy by Indian entrepreneurs who brought in thousands of jobs. He also referred to the special place Mahatma Gandhi had in the civil rights movement.

He said: "So just as Gandhi was a guiding light to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I wish you all a bright evening of festivities and a wonderful Diwali celebration."

"We were pleased to celebrate Diwali with @CoHNAOfficial. One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. Mayor @AndreForAtlanta lit a ceremonial candle during the special celebration. #HappyDiwali to all who celebrate!," as per the city of Atlanta's official handle on 'X'.

Meanwhile, New York State Senator Kevin Thomas joined US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff at their Diwali celebrations on Wednesday.

"It was an honor to celebrate Diwali with @VP Kamala Harris in D.C. tonight. May your Diwali be free from darkness and abundant with light. Happy Diwali!!" New York State Senator Thomas posted on social media platform X.

Addressing the event, Harris said that the festival of Diwali is being celebrated at a time when there is a lot happening in the world.

She said, "We celebrate Diwali at a time when there is a lot happening in the world. And I think it's important that as we celebrate Diwali which is about celebrating the light we understand, it is always the context of understanding...and there is certainly a difficult in the dark moment we are facing...in particular the reports coming out of Israel and Gaza and I know for all of us it's devastating and Heartbreaking," according to Diya TV, America's first South Asian TV Network.

"President Joe Biden and I are working to support Israel's right to defend itself," she added, saying "It is critically important that we celebrate something like Diwali ..it is also about shedding light, and also about speaking truth" she added.

Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Jain Bhutoria was also present at the event.

Taking to X, he posted pictures of the Diwali celebrations and said that he is honoured to join Harris on the occasion.

"Honored to join VP Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at their Diwali celebration. In these trying times, I extend my heartfelt wishes for peace and healing to all facing turmoil and suffering. Let Diwali bring light and unity," he wrote on X. (ANI)

