Massachusetts, November 9: Federal prosecutors stated on Wednesday, November 8, that three persons had been charged with operating an advanced commercial sex network in the United States' eastern Virginia and Massachusetts that catered to wealthy and powerful clients, including military officials and renowned politicians. Prosecutors allege that women were advertised on particular websites purporting to represent naked Asian models for professional photography and that upscale apartments with monthly rentals as high as $3,660 were utilized as brothels. Prosecutors claim that a different website enabled customers to rank these women.

Acting Massachusetts US Attorney Josh Levy stated that the commercial sex ring was flourishing up until this point because it catered to an affluent and well-connected clientele and was founded on secrecy and exclusivity.



Prosecutors said that some Massachusetts brothels were located in Tysons and Fairfax, Virginia, outside of Washington, D.C., while others were in Watertown and Cambridge. Customers paid up to $600 per hour for services, and some even paid a monthly membership fee to have their sex preferences pre-approved in a manner akin to TSA PreCheck, according to Levy.

None of the individuals thought to have purchased services through the sex-ring have been charged by authorities, and their identities remain undisclosed. Levy, however, emphasised that the probe is still in its early phases and that the prosecution is dedicated to prosecuting those who oversaw the plan as well as those who "fueled the demand for this ring."

According to Levy, there may have been hundreds of customers, including professors, tech company executives, physicians, attorneys, political leaders, military members, and government contractors with security clearances.

James Lee, 68, of Torrance, California, Han "Hana" Lee, 41, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Massachusetts, were detained on Wednesday and accused of plotting to force and lure others to travel to participate in illicit sexual activity. According to the prosecution, they profited hundreds of thousands of dollars from the scam. According to court documents, authorities identified sex buyers using phone records and surveillance, and throughout the course of the investigation, they spoke with around 20 of them.

