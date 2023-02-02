New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said India condemns the recent vandalisation incidents in Australia and the Indian government has asked Australian authorities to ensure that the Australian territory is not used for activities detrimental to Indian security, integrity and national interest.

"We have asked Australian authorities to ensure the safety and security of members of the Indian community and their properties and to not allow the use of Australian territory for activities that would be detrimental to Indian security, integrity and the national interest to India," Bagchi said in response to a question on the Indian government's stand on the Khalistani extremism incidents in Australia.

Also Read | Indian-American Lawmakers Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Ro Khanna Appointed As Members of Key US House Committees.

Bagchi during the weekly MEA briefing said that India condemns attacks by extremist elements and the country has urged Australia's local authorities to investigate and punish the perpetrators.

"We have been repeatedly taking up with the Australian authorities our concerns about actions by such elements including those that are prescribed terrorist organizations," Bagchi said.

Also Read | Documentary on US Veterans Psychedelic Drug Use in Development.

The external ministry spokesperson said India has expressed its firm rejection of the Khalistani referendum and the politically motivated exercises by extremist elements.

"We have noted the message by some Australian leaders condemning the violence in Melbourne and will continue to take up the issue," Bagchi said.

With respect to the violence in Canada, Bagchi said that we have seen the message by the Canadian foreign minister condemning the violence. "We reaffirm the position strongly and we condemn such acts of vandalisation," he said.

On January 29, men from alleged pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands, The Australia Today reported. Taking to Twitter, The Australia Today said "five people were sent to the hospital after the attack."

"Another video of #Khalistan goons running a mock in #Melbourne's Federation Square Five injured one in Hospital," The Australia Today tweeted.

The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalistani group continued to hit them. One individual was seen breaking an Indian flag and throwing it on the floor.

Earlier, BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was allegedly vandalised by anti-India elements with anti-India slogans written on the walls of the temple, located in the suburb of Mill Park, The Australia Today reported.

Patel, an onlooker shared how he witnessed the vandalised walls of the temple when he visited the site on Thursday.

"When I reached the temple today morning all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistani hatred towards Hindus," The Australia Today quoted Patel as saying.

Various Hindu temples have recently been vandalised in Australia.

A Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton was recently defaced with anti-India graffiti. This led to outrage among the Indian community.

The Indian Consulate General in Toronto on Monday (local time) condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir, saying that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)