A yet-untitled documentary based on the use of experimental psychedelic drugs by former Navy SEALs and other US special operation veterans to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injuries is in the works from Participant, Actual Films and Chicago Media Project. Oscars 2023 Nomination: Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ Under Documentary Feature Film Category List.

The film, directed by Jon Shenk and Bonni Cohen, will tackle ground-breaking treatments involving psychedelics amid evidence that the incidence of suicide among former military members who either experienced or witnessed traumatic combat is four times higher than the number of US soldiers killed during active military operations, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Oscars 2023 Nomination: Kartiki Gonsalves’s ‘The Elephant Whisperer’ Makes It To The Best Documentary Short Film List Category.

The documentary will feature Marcus Capone, a former Navy SEAL left with post traumatic symptoms, like depression and rage, after taking part in special operations. He and his wife Amber founded the nonprofit VETS to help US veterans tap psychedelic assisted therapies as a lifeline.

"Over the years, we have been honoured to share stories of survivors struggling with the lingering effects of trauma, and this project goes in the most surprising directions. Marcus and Amber Capone, and their community, are warriors who are helping to open a window that will have profound effects on how we think about treating mental health and brain injury," directors Shenk and Cohen said in a statement.

The documentary will follow other SEAL veterans who struggled with anxiety, severe pain and suicidal threats and who now find themselves at the cutting edge of alternative treatments. And the film will detail new scientific research from the Bay Area-based Brain Stimulation Lab around the regenerative properties of ancient natural medicines.

"This film confronts hard truths about the lack of essential mental health care for those that have served their country and takes the audience on a truly compassionate and emotional journey they will not forget," Participant CEO David Linde added in a statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2023 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).