World News | Australia Universities Plan for Foreigner Return

Agency News PTI| Jun 18, 2020 08:47 AM IST
World. (File Image)

Canberra, Jun 18 (AP) The two universities in Australia's capital plan to fly in 350 foreign students as the country's international education sector reopens after the coronavirus lockdown.

Australian National University and Canberra University said Thursday they expect the chartered aircraft to fly to Canberra from Singapore in late July.

Priority will be given to students involved in research that can't be done online.

The students will be quarantined at a hotel for two weeks. They are likely to be the first foreign students to return to Australian campuses since the lockdown.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Sydney Radio 2GB he supports the universities' plan. Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham says it's likely Australia won't allow general international travel before next year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

