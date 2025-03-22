Vienna [Austria], March 22 (ANI/WAM): Austria has recorded a notable decline in the number of asylum applications, with February witnessing a 37 percent drop compared to the same period last year, bringing the total to 1,397 applications.

According to the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum, the decrease is primarily attributed to the Austrian government's decision to suspend the processing of asylum applications submitted by Syrian nationals, except in exceptional cases. This move was accompanied by a freeze on all family reunification requests for Syrian refugees residing in Austria.

Also Read | United Airlines Passenger 'Experiencing Constipation' Sues Airline After Pilot Forcibly Dragged Him Out of Bathroom For Taking Too Long.

Recent official statistics show that Afghan nationals topped the list of asylum seekers in February, with 568 applications submitted. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)