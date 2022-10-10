Inman (South Carolina), Oct 10 (AP) Five people died on Sunday night in a shooting at a home in northern South Carolina, authorities said.

Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found them suffering from gunshot wounds at a house in Inman, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement.

Inman is about 160 kilometers northwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

Four people died at the scene and a fifth died on the way to the hospital, authorities said.

Spartanburg County deputies said they won't release any additional information on the shooting until the coroner has identified the people killed and notified their families.

Clevenger said his office is performing autopsies and trying to identify the victims on Monday. (AP)

