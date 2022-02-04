Vienna, Feb 4 (AP) An avalanche killed four people in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday and left one missing, local officials said.

The avalanche occurred near the Austrian-Swiss border in the Spiss municipality, Tyrol's emergency control centre confirmed Friday afternoon.

A fifth person remains missing, and information about the identities and nationalities of the victims wasn't immediately available.

At least 31 separate avalanches had been reported as of Friday afternoon, officials told The Associated Press.

Four of these avalanches, including one that occurred near Sölden and another in Zillertal, involved confirmed injuries. (AP) VM

