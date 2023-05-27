Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 27 (ANI): Awami League Central Executive Committee Member Professor MA Arafat submitted a letter to US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken citing anti-election remarks made by key Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders, Dhaka Tribune reported.

On Friday evening, MA Arafat shared the news in a post on his verified Facebook page.

Arafat uploaded the letter, written to the US Secretary of State, on his Facebook post. The Facebook post reads, "According to the visa policy that you announced recently (and the letter that you sent to the FM of Bangladesh) where you clearly mentioned, this policy supports Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stated commitment to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh and allows the United States to act when Bangladesh citizens or officials from all political parties undermine this critical pillar of democracy," as per Dhaka Tribune.

Dhaka Tribune is a Bangladeshi English-language daily newspaper based in country's capital city, Dhaka.

"Here I am attaching some video footage where you can see some of the top BNP leaders making an open declaration to obstruct the upcoming national election in Bangladesh. I hope your visa policy will apply to these people as well."

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken announced a new immigration policy for Bangladeshi persons suspected of subverting the democratic election process.

This policy applies to current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, as well as members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security agencies, according to Blinken.

Vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedom of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views are all prohibited, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

