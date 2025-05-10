Washington DC [US], May 9 (ANI): The President of the Baloch American Congress (BAC), Tara Chand, expressed support for India's Operation Sindoor against terrorism in Pakistan. However, he emphasised that Pakistan's harbouring of terrorists remains a significant issue.

In a statement addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chand said, "Dear Prime Minister Modi Ji, I want to express my support for the recent actions taken against terrorism by entering Pakistan. However, it is important to acknowledge that Pakistan has harboured many such terrorists."

Chand highlighted the situation in Balochistan and affirmed, "Until the situation in Balochistan, which is crucial to Pakistan's stability, is addressed, Pakistan will continue to pose challenges for India. It is time to consider a strategic approach to the freedom of Balochistan, similar to how Gandhi played a pivotal role in the separation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Currently, the people of Balochistan stand in solidarity with the people of India."

Earlier, Tara Chand highlighted that the Baloch people are resilient and determined, suggesting that any attempts to control or exploit their land will face significant opposition.

He suggested that India consider a strategic approach to support Balochistan's freedom.

In recent months, Balochistan has witnessed a significant escalation in human rights abuses attributed to Pakistani security forces.

According to a January 2025 report by Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, there were 107 enforced disappearances across 14 districts, with Kech district reporting the highest number at 30 cases. Additionally, the report documented eight extrajudicial killings during the same period.

In the previous year, Paank reported 22 enforced disappearances and five extrajudicial killings, with Kech and Gwadar districts being the most affected. (ANI)

