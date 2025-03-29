Geneva [Switzerland], March 29 (ANI): Baloch activist Mahan Baloch delivered a powerful intervention that shed light on the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan during the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council and urged for global intervention against Baloch genocide.

In a post on X, BNM stated, "Mahan Baloch urged the council to take notice of Human rights violations in Balochistan."

Baloch called on the international community to take decisive action against the atrocities being committed by the Pakistani state in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and collective punishment have become rampant.

"I stand before you not just as a young Baloch girl, but as a voice of thousands of families torn apart by injustice," Baloch began her heartfelt plea, highlighting the deep anguish that her people have been enduring for decades.

Baloch activist went on to describe the brutal reality of life in Balochistan: "In my homeland, Balochistan, pain has become a way of life. Our fathers disappear without a trace. Our brothers return as lifeless bodies riddled with bullets. Our mothers search endlessly, clutching faded photographs, waiting for justice that never comes."

Baloch then shared the painful stories of individuals who have been directly impacted by these violations. "Samideen has been waiting since 2009 for her father's return. Maharang Baloch found her father's dead body on a roadside," she recounted.

She further lamented, "The Baloch people cry for justice, yet the only response they receive is violence. When we march for our loved ones, we are met with batons and arrests. When we demand answers, we are silenced."

Baloch's emotional plea resonated with those present at the council as she posed a poignant question: "How long will the world remain silent? How long will our tears be ignored? The enforced disappearances, the extrajudicial killings, and the collective punishment of an entire nation are crimes against humanity committed by Pakistan."

Concluding her intervention, Baloch made a powerful call to action: "Madam Vice President, we return to you in hope. The people of Balochistan need more than your sympathy. They need your action. Raise your voice where ours is silenced, demanding accountability where impunity reigns. Stand with us before it's too late." (ANI)

