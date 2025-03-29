Mumbai, March 29: When is Eid 2025? Will it be observed on March 30 or March 31? Moon sighting committees in Asutralia, New Zealand, UK, US and Canada shall meet today, March 29, to check the crescent moon's visibility. Subseuqnetly, the date of Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid Ul Fitr, will be determined. Are you looking for Eid 2025 date in Asutralia, New Zealand, UK, US and Canada? Scroll down and find Eid moon sighting 2025 live news updates.

One must know that as a lunar calendar, the Islamic Hijri calendar has months of 29 or 30 days. On Chand Raat, the 29th day of each month, moon sighting committees across cities and countries gather to observe the crescent moon. If the moon is sighted, the current month concludes, and a new one starts the following day. If not, the current month continues until its 30th day. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

Eid 2025 Date: When Is Eid al-Fitr in Asutralia, New Zealand, UK, US and Canada?

Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which commences after Ramadan or Ramzan. Muslims in Australia, New Zealand, UK, US and Canada started their Ramadan 2025 fasting from March 01. Hence, March 29 marks 29th of Ramadan. If the moon is sighted today, Ramadan 2025 (Ramadan 1446) shall end and Muslims would celebrate Eid on March 30, the first day of Shawwal 2025 (Shawwal 1446). In case the moon is not sighted, Ramadan shall complete 30 days and Eid will be observed on March 31. Eid 2025 Holidays: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain Announce Eid al-Fitr Breaks; Check Dates.

Notably, a section of Muslims in Australia and New Zealand began their Ramadan fasting from March 02, based on the Ramadan moon sighting in their respective regions. For them, March 30 would mark 29th of Ramadan. They will celebrate Eid 2025 either on March 31 or April 01, subject to the moon sighting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).