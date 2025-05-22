By Shivangee Mishra

London [UK] May 22 (ANI): Hakeem Baloch, a representative of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Committee, described the situation in Balochistan as a "slow genocide" perpetrated by the Pakistani military and governmental bodies during an exclusive interview with ANI.

He pointed out the widespread cases of enforced disappearances, the repression of peaceful protests, and the escalating resistance within the area.

Baloch stated that over 20,000 individuals have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces, with many of them missing for more than a decade. "In Balochistan, families consider themselves fortunate if they manage to recover the body of their missing loved one," he stated.

He condemned the targeting of peaceful civil rights advocates such as Maharang Baloch, Bebarg Zehri, Saeeda Baloch, and Sabiha Baloch.

He remarked, "These individuals are not linked with armed groups but are detained or intimidated merely for advocating and seeking dignity. Even the relatives of these activists are being arrested to stifle dissent."

Baloch observed that voices advocating for independence or rights are met with severe repression.

He mentioned notable leaders from the Baloch National Movement, including Ghulam Mohammed Baloch and Mannan Baloch, were killed by Pakistani forces. Nevertheless, he insisted that the Baloch struggle persists, with a new generation carrying on the fight.

Baloch criticised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a project developed without the approval of the Baloch populace. He claimed it has forcefully relocated entire communities, failed to provide any economic advantages, and only exacerbated military presence. "Not a single job has been offered to Baloch locals," he mentioned, adding that CPEC primarily benefits Chinese and Pakistani strategic interests.

Challenging Pakistan's assertions that the situation in Balochistan is the result of foreign propaganda, he argued that social media and mobile connectivity have revealed the reality. "Denial is the only tactic the Pakistani state has remaining," he stated, appealing to the global community to see beyond the fabrications.

Hakeem Baloch concluded by urging the international community, especially India, to back the indigenous and enduring Baloch freedom movement. "This is not a case of foreign meddling; it is our right according to the UN Charter," he asserted. "We welcome assistance from any nation that upholds justice and freedom." (ANI)

