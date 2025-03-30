Geneva [Switzerland], March 30 (ANI): Manzoor Baloch, a prominent Baloch activist, delivered a powerful speech urging the council to address the dire human rights violations occurring in Balochistan during the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In a post on X, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) stated, "During the 58th Human Rights Council session, Manzoor Baloch urged the council to take notice of human rights violations being perpetrated by Pakistan in Balochistan."

Manzoor highlighted the ongoing suffering of displaced Baloch refugees and internally displaced persons who have fled from the region due to systemic oppression and violence.

Baloch began his address by shedding light on the difficult conditions faced by thousands of Baloch people who have sought refuge in neighbouring countries such as Iran and Afghanistan. According to Baloch, instead of finding safety, these refugees have been subjected to harassment, violence, and targeted attacks. He pointed out that these abuses often occur in cooperation with Pakistani authorities, further trapping refugees in a cycle of hostility and intimidation, as highlighted by BNM.

"Instead of finding refuge, they are treated with hostility and intimidation and denied basic protection," Baloch said, emphasising the helplessness of Baloch refugees who are caught between the oppression in their homeland and the mistreatment they face in host countries. Many refugees, he argued, are denied basic rights and are unregistered with international organisations, leaving them without critical assistance.

Baloch also criticised the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for failing to acknowledge the plight of Baloch refugees. He pointed out that the UNHCR has yet to conduct a mission to Balochistan, a region where widespread displacement is a result of military oppression, enforced disappearances, and violent crackdowns. According to Baloch, the UNHCR's lack of intervention has left the affected populations without the necessary support.

Baloch revealed that families displaced by military operations and violence are living in squalid conditions without access to proper food, shelter, and healthcare. The ongoing abuses, including forced disappearances, further contribute to the suffering of these vulnerable populations.

In his closing remarks, Baloch called on the Human Rights Council to urge the UNHCR to recognise Baloch refugees and take immediate action to address their dire needs. He emphasised the importance of conducting a mission to Balochistan to better understand the scale of the displacement and to provide much-needed support to the victims of the ongoing crisis.

"We urge this council to call on the UNHCR to recognise Baloch refugees, conduct a mission to Balochistan, and take immediate action to address the needs of displaced people," Baloch stated.

The call for international attention to the Balochistan crisis comes amid growing concerns over human rights abuses in the region, where many Baloch activists and civilians have been subjected to violence and persecution. (ANI)

