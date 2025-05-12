London [UK], May 12 (ANI): A new human rights organisation, the Baloch Advocacy and Studies Centre (BASC) was officially launched in London, a mission to expose and address systemic human rights abuses against the Baloch people in Iran and Pakistan.

Positioning itself as an independent and non-partisan body, BASC is dedicated to shedding light on the often-overlooked plight of the Baloch people.

"The Baloch remain among the most systematically oppressed and least internationally acknowledged peoples in the region," a BASC spokesperson stated. "Through research, outreach, and global partnerships, we aim to ensure their voices are not only heard but lead to meaningful change."

Founded by a team of veteran human rights defenders, researchers, and writers, BASC seeks to bring international recognition to the Baloch struggle for dignity, justice, and self-determination.

The organisation's leadership comprises a dedicated team committed to research-driven advocacy.

At the helm is Fariba Baloch, serving as President, with Hassan Kosa as Vice-President. Qambar Malik holds the position of General Secretary, supported by Abdollah Aref as Deputy General Secretary.

The research division is led by Khurshid Ahmed, Director of Research, alongside Research Associates Aisha Baloch and Abdol Ghayoum Bijad. Mohsin Burhanzahi serves as Director of Media and Communications, while Yasir Baloch is the Technical Officer. Together, this diverse team drives the organisation's mission with deep expertise and unwavering commitment.

BASC is committed to using modern data verification tools, rigorous research methodologies, and evidence-based reporting to document human rights violations. Its findings will be shared with governments, human rights organisations, and international bodies to generate pressure for accountability and policy reform.

Beyond documentation, BASC actively engages with the Baloch diaspora, many of whom have fled persecution but continue to face challenges in exile. The organisation plans to provide resources, training, and advocacy platforms to empower the diaspora to contribute effectively to the global human rights discourse.

"We believe it's time the world heard the voices of the Baloch," the spokesperson said. "BASC will ensure these voices are not silenced but become a force for justice, reform, and recognition."

The launch of BASC marks a significant step in amplifying the Baloch cause on the international stage. The organisation is expected to release its first major human rights report later this year. (ANI)

