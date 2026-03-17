Balochistan [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): In a statement issued by Hakkal, the media wing of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the group claimed a series of coordinated attacks between March 14 and March 16 in the region.

According to the BLA, the armed group carried out multiple operations targeting Pakistani military installations and convoys in different parts of the region over three days.

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The first attack reportedly took place on March 14 in the Garuk area of Kharan district. The BLA claimed that its fighters ambushed a convoy of Pakistani forces using rockets and other heavy weapons.

According to the group, at least six military vehicles were struck during the assault, leading to the deaths of 14 soldiers, while more than ten others were injured.

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The group also stated that a day earlier, its fighters intercepted a truck transporting food supplies to a military outpost in the same region. The vehicle was later set ablaze, while the drivers were reportedly released unharmed, which the BLA said was in line with its operational policy.

Another attack was reported on March 15, when BLA fighters allegedly targeted a military base and a jet fuel storage facility at Turbat Airport.

According to the statement, grenade launchers were used in the assault, causing damage to infrastructure at the site. However, independent confirmation of the reported damage was not immediately available.

On the same day, the group claimed that one of its urban guerrilla units carried out a carefully planned attack on a Coast Guard checkpoint in the Panwan area of Jiwani in Gwadar district.

The BLA alleged that its fighters disguised themselves before launching the assault, which resulted in the deaths of three Coast Guard personnel identified as Naik Saleem, Sepoy Adnan Rao, and Sepoy Azeem. The group also claimed to have seized weapons and ammunition from the post.

In a separate operation on March 16, the BLA said it detonated a remote-controlled improvised explosive device targeting a Pakistani military convoy in the Bakhtiar Loni area of Dukki district.

The explosion reportedly destroyed a military vehicle and killed ten soldiers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)