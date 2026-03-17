New Delhi, March 17: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has claimed that senior Iranian leader Ali Larijani was killed in a series of overnight airstrikes, sparking global attention and raising fears of a major escalation in the ongoing conflict. However, Iran has not yet confirmed or denied the reports, leaving the situation unclear.

According to Israeli officials, Larijani was among the primary targets of coordinated strikes across multiple locations in Iran on Monday night. A veteran nuclear negotiator and influential figure in Tehran’s power structure, Larijani was reportedly present at one of the targeted sites. Ali Larijani Dead? Israel Targets Iran’s Security Chief, Fate Unclear.

Confusion deepened after a message appeared on Larijani’s official social media account hours after the strikes. The post praised Iran’s armed forces and paid tribute to fallen naval personnel but did not confirm his status, fueling speculation about whether he survived the attack.

If confirmed, Larijani’s death would mark a significant blow to Iran’s leadership, coming shortly after reports of the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei earlier in the conflict. Analysts say such developments could drastically alter the region’s geopolitical balance. ‘Which Side Are You on?’: Ali Larijani Slams Muslim Countries for Silence As Iran Faces US-Israel ‘Aggression’.

The situation also coincides with heightened international pressure. The United States recently announced a USD 10 million reward for information on several top Iranian officials, including individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

As the world awaits an official statement from Tehran, experts warn that any confirmation could trigger further military and diplomatic fallout across the Middle East.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).