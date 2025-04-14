Quetta [Balochistan], April 14 (ANI): Students at Bolan Medical College (BMC) in Quetta have announced a major protest movement due to the extended closure of their institution, which has jeopardised the academic year of countless medical students, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The college, the largest medical facility in Balochistan, was shut down six months ago by the authorities following a minor administrative issue. According to students, the local police, acting on government orders, closed the campus and hostels, and the reopening has been postponed multiple times under various justifications, such as "repair and allotment issues," TBP reported.

Also Read | Mehul Choksi Arrested: Belgium Confirms Arrest of Fugitive Businessman, Says India Has Introduced Extradition Request.

Students assert that the Balochistan Health Department has kept the college closed indefinitely "without clear justification," putting their futures in serious jeopardy.

They further claimed that many students hail from remote regions and lack political support, which they believe is the reason why the government is not addressing the matter with urgency.

Also Read | Pakistan: 150 Passengers Left High and Dry in Middle of Nowhere After Bolan Mail Train Refused Entry Into Balochistan After Threats of Targetted Attack.

"As the government finds no political advantage in reopening the college, it continues to disregard our education," TBP reported.

In a previous incident, the college's vice principal was detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law for publicly opposing the prolonged closure.

Students have now launched a four-step protest campaign, commencing with a social media initiative to raise awareness. This will be succeeded by demonstrations at press clubs across different districts in Balochistan, TBP reported.

Following that, a sit-in protest was planned in front of Bolan Medical College in Quetta, after which students vowed to resume classes independently, without official approval, through "self-help measures," TBP noted.

"We urge all students, regardless of their background, to recognise this as our collective educational emergency," stated a student spokesperson, calling for participation beyond ethnic and political divisions. They also appealed to political parties, civil society organisations, and social groups to "end their silence" and assist in the students' efforts to safeguard their academic year, according to TBP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)