Islamabad, April 14: A passenger train from Pakistan's economic hub Karachi to Balochistan's provincial capital Quetta was stopped at Jacobabad and refused entry into Balochistan province after threats of a targetted attack and hijacking prompted security concerns. The Bolan Mail train carrying about 150 passengers was stopped in Sindh province's Jacobabad city, where passengers were offloaded and the train refused entry into Balochistan during early hours of Monday.

As per details, the passenger train departed from Karachi and reached Jacobabad post midnight. The train was stopped at the railway station where Pakistan Railway authorities were informed that further movement would not be allowed until security clearance was given. The train was carrying many government officials, security personnel along with their families. Security sources stated that the intelligence agencies issued a threat alert of a planned hijacking attempt and attack on the train, similar to the Jaffar Express train hijacking that took place on March 11. This resulted in refusal to allow the train to enter into Balochistan and offloading of passengers in Jacobabad. Pakistan: Baloch Human Rights Body Holds Protests to Denounce Violence, Unlawful Detention of Leaders.

Majority of the passengers were moved to Sibbi, from where they used local transport services to return to Karachi. Pakistan Railway authorities charged passengers the fare from Karachi to Jacobabad and refunded the extra amount that was charged for the journey till Quetta. The sudden decision to offload passengers at Jacobabad left many passengers stranded at the railway station with no water or electricity. Reportedly, some children also fainted due to the scorching heat and non-availability of water at the station.

"The hours-long stoppage of the Quetta-bound Bolan Mail was due to security reasons as train operations were not allowed in Balochistan during night-time. The train was carrying about 150 passengers," said Pakistan Railway Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Ali Baloch. "The train's onward journey was suspended, and passengers were sent to Quetta and other destinations via buses under strict security measures," he added. Pakistan: Baloch Activist Calls for Unity, Resilience in Fight for Freedom Against Government.

Train routes to Balochistan have been suspended since March 11 when militants of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attacked and hijacked Jaffar Express passenger train at the Bolan pass in Balochistan, taking about 400 passengers as hostages. This resulted in a 48-hour standoff between the militants and the security forces. As many as 346 passengers were rescued, 21 lost their lives and 33 BLA militants were killed during the counteroffensive operation.

