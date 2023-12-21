Balochistan [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Islamabad) has accused the Pakistani authorities of adopting a fascist attitude towards the Baloch. It said that Islamabad police have conducted a crackdown on the long march and kept hundreds of youths, including participants at an unknown location.

In a post shared on X, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Islamabad) stated, "The Islamabad police has cracked down on the long march and kept hundreds of youths including the participants at an unknown location. The state has adopted a fascist attitude towards the Baloch. We strongly appeal to the Baloch people to show a strong reaction, to convince the upper class with public power and force that we are not afraid."

Also Read | Syria: Seven Soldiers Killed in Landmine Explosion in Homs Province.

https://twitter.com/BYCislamabad/status/1737746305672221158

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Islamabad) also condemned the police attack on the protest in Dera Ghazi Khan. It further said that several protesters were arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Also Read | Pakistan Still ‘Not Risen’ From Earth, Countries Around Us Have Reached Moon, Nawaz Sharif Praises India (Watch Video).

https://twitter.com/BYCislamabad/status/1737772910998110214

In another post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Islamabad) said that it is "deeply concerned" about protesters who are inside the police cell. It has demanded the safety and protection of protesters and urged human rights organisations to stand with them in this situation.

https://twitter.com/BYCislamabad/status/1737737365580308846

Earlier, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Islamabad) said they are unable to contact all of their arrested protesters. It called on human rights organisations and media to highlight their cause and call for immediate release of peaceful Baloch protesters.

Taking to X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Islamabad) stated, "We are continuously attempting to contact all of our peaceful arrested protesters, but unfortunately, we have been unable to reach them all. We want to make it clear that if anything happens to any of the peaceful protesters, the Islamabad police and the state will be held responsible."

In another update, it said, "Still, we don't know the whereabouts of the protesters, and their cell phones are off. We Request Human Rights Organizations and international media to highlight our cause for the immediate release of peaceful Baloch protesters."

https://twitter.com/BYCislamabad/status/1737730518358048878

Islamabad police dispersed the Baloch protesters late at night as the long march against alleged extrajudicial killings in Balochistan continued in full swing, VOA Urdu reported. A water cannon was used for this purpose, and many people including women were arrested too.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), VOA Urdu reported, "The Islamabad police started dispersing the long march to highlight the issue of missing persons in Balochistan late at night. A water cannon was used for this purpose. Many people including women have been arrested. While many people were reportedly injured due to police violence."

Following the violence, Baloch Voice Association (BVA) President Munir Mengal said that Pakistan should be held accountable for what they have done against the Baloch activists.

"Pakistan shall be held accountable for using chemicals on the Baloch peacefully protestors demanding Stop Baloch Genocide. The protestors, including large numbers of Baloch Women, marched from Quetta to Islamabad," he posted on X.

Condemning the incident, the Baloch Voice Association has strongly asked to make Pakistan accountable for the act of atrocity.

"Save Baloch Children from the atrocities of Pakistani forces. Baloch peaceful protestors demanding Stop Baloch Genocide in Islamabad. Pakistani forces arrested and injured hundreds, including women and children. BVA condemns this act and asks to make Pakistan accountable," Mengal posted on X.

On Wednesday, the long march against the alleged Baloch genocide and disappearances started to move towards Islamabad after a successful stop at Dera Ismail Khan where thousands of protesters participated in the rally to raise their voices, the Balochistan Yakjehti committee said.

The Baloch Yakjehti committee has called for Baloch people to gather in front of Balochistan University on Thursday, from where the movement against the ongoing state violence against Baloch mothers and sisters in Islamabad will be launched.

The committee noted that the Baloch Long March against alleged Baloch genocide, illegal forced disappearance of the people, killing of missing persons by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in fake encounters and the activity of death squads across Balochistan had seen widespread support. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)