Balochistan[Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): Locals and political activists staged a massive protest rally in Balochistan's Turbat city of Kench district, demanding the return of individuals, including Baloch pro-independence veteran Wahid Kambar Baloch who they claim have been abducted purportedly by Pakistani secret agents.

According to the Balochistan Post, the rally, which included women, children, and youth, was organized by Kambar's family and supported by Baloch nationalist groups.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Once Again Hails Strength of India's Growing Economy Under PM Narendra Modi.

Wahid Kambar, an active figure in the Baloch independence movement, was reportedly abducted on July 19 from the Kerman area of Iran. His family and Baloch nationalist groups allege that Pakistani secret agents were responsible for his abduction and that he is currently in the custody of Pakistani forces.

The protestors held pictures of Kambar and other missing persons, chanting slogans against enforced disappearances.

Also Read | What Did Vladimir Putin Say About Porn After Russia Suggested Sex During Work Breaks To Its Citizens?.

The Balochistan Post reported that the rally was led by Kambar's daughter, Mahleb Kambar Baloch, who addressed the crowd, stating, "My father has been a part of the Baloch political struggle and has always advocated for Baloch rights. Pakistan has abducted him and is holding him illegally."

Mahleb Kambar also urged for her father's immediate release and a fair trial, calling on international human rights organizations to intervene to ensure his safety as a political prisoner.

Protestors voiced their concerns about the wider issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, with families of other missing persons joining the call for justice. They accused the state of using courts and commissions to further its narrative without delivering justice.

Speakers at the rally criticized state policies, arguing that the use of violence and intimidation has only fueled instability in the region, pushing many towards armed resistance.

The rally concluded with a call for the immediate recovery of Wahid Kambar and all other individuals subjected to enforced disappearances.

Protestors demanded transparency and accountability, urging the state to end its repression of Baloch political and social activists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)