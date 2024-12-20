Moscow, December 20: Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the creation of alternatives to porn, proposing “more engaging and passionate” options to address the void that drives its global popularity. Speaking in an interview with Russia Today, Putin acknowledged the influence of pornography worldwide, calling on looking for the need for solutions beyond bans and prohibitions. “One must offer something more interesting than a porn website to capture people’s attention,” he stated.

This statement comes amid Russia’s efforts to tackle its declining birth rate, currently at 1.5 children per woman—far below the 2.1 needed for population stability. In a bold move, Putin also suggested Russians engage in sexual activity during lunch and coffee breaks at work as a way to address the fertility crisis. This unconventional advice aims to encourage intimacy among citizens and boost the country’s birth rate. 'Sex at Work' Plan for Russians: Vladimir Putin Wants Citizens To Engage in Intimate Relations During Breaks in Offices, Know Why.

The Kremlin has already launched several initiatives to combat the demographic challenge, including free fertility screenings for women aged 18 to 40 in Moscow. These screenings aim to assess reproductive health and promote early awareness of fertility issues. Russia to Install ‘Ministry of Sex’? Report Says Kremlin Mulls Fighting Declining Birth Rates With Unconventional Measures.

As access to abortion becomes increasingly restricted, women under the age of 24 in Chelyabinsk are being offered a financial incentive of £8,500 for giving birth to their first child.

Putin’s remarks have drawn attention globally, with some praising the innovative approach to addressing the fertility issue, while others have raised eyebrows at the suggestion of workplace intimacy. Despite mixed reactions, the Russian government continues to prioritise population growth as a critical national issue. The combination of social reforms and cultural shifts highlights the lengths to which Russia is willing to go to address its demographic concerns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).