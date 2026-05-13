World News | Bangladesh Approves Padma Barrage Mega Project

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 13 (ANI): The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) of Bangladesh on Wednesday approved the Padma Barrage project, a large-scale mega project, costing 345 billion taka.

At the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the approval of the Padma Bridge project was granted, with the senior members of the Cabinet present.

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In Bangladesh's southwest region, during the dry season, the water crisis has been a concern, and to address this, to ensure sustainable use of water for environmental balance, discussions about this project have been ongoing in Bangladesh since the 1960s.

However, due to financial constraints, the project could not be implemented until now. But today, after the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, various media reports state that the Prime Minister said this project will be implemented with Bangladesh's own funds.

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Although there is still no clear timeline on when the project will begin, many believe it could take around a decade to complete.

The Padma Barrage is a critical project designed to protect the agriculture, environment, and economy of the southwest while addressing water shortages during the dry months, according to the BD News.

Its primary objective is to counter the impact of India's Farakka Barrage, which causes water scarcity, desertification, and increased salinity in Bangladesh, it added.

The Barrage will be constructed across the Padma River at the Oangsha point in the Rajbari district to store water media reports said.

The water will be distributed to agricultural land via canals. The project is also expected to maintain river navigability, control salinity, and boost fisheries.

Recommended by the Planning Commission, the project was placed before the day's ECNEC meeting for approval aimed at reviving river systems, reducing salinity intrusion in the southwest, improving irrigation facilities, and restoring ecological balance in the Sundarbans, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

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