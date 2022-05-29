Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 29 (ANI): Bangladesh observed the International Day of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers on Sunday, according to media reports.

Bangladeshi President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made separate statements to commend the UN peacekeeping force, Xinhua News Agency reported today.

Hasina said Bangladesh is ready to send more peacekeepers to the UN peacekeeping missions as the country is committed to playing a stronger role in establishing world peace.

"We're ready to send more peacekeepers in response to the call of the UN," she said while speaking at a program through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

As part of the celebrations, relatives of martyred peacekeepers and injured peacekeeping members were given a reception at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, which is also known as the Bangladesh-China friendship conference center in Dhaka.

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on May 29 every year. (ANI)

