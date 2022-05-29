Memorial Day is an annual federal holiday, observed in the United States of America on the last Monday in the month of May. Memorial Day 2022 in the United States will be celebrated on May 30. Initially known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day celebrations are focused on remembering and honouring all the military professionals who laid their lives for the country. Every year, the celebration of Memorial Day is filled with various events and observances. From visiting the memorial monuments and grounds to pay homage to those who lost their lives in battle, to offering thoughts and prayers to safeguard those still on the battlefield, there is a lot that people choose to do. As we prepare to celebrate Memorial Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration. Decorating Graves to Wearing Poppy Flowers, 5 Important Customs of The Day Honouring Fallen Heroes.

When Is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day in the United States is celebrated on the last Monday in the month of May. Memorial Day 2022, therefore, falls on May 30. This annual commemoration is a federal holiday, meaning that not only are schools and colleges closed on this day but several federal offices and buildings will also be shut.

Significance Of Memorial Day

The military of every nation is one of the most important pillars that protects and safeguards a country. Thousands in the United States military have laid their lives for the country and it is crucial to honour and remember their time and again.

Every year, the celebration of Memorial Day is focused on doing just that. Everyone from the United States President to government officials to families of military personnel as well as citizens of the United States all visit war memorial sites and offer homage to those who martyred for the country. The celebration of Memorial Day is considered to be an extremely important observance that helps people come together as a country to thank and appreciate all that the US military has done and to remember the lives that were lost in several battles.

