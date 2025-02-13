Berlin, February 13: An incident in which a driver drove a car into a union demonstration in Munich on Thursday appears to have been an attack, the governor of Bavaria said. Police said at least 28 people were injured and the suspect is believed to be a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker.

Bavarian governor Markus Soder said that “it is suspected to be an attack.” Police said on social platform X that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger. A damaged Mini could be seen at the scene, along with debris including shoes. Munich: At Least 15 Injured As Car Ploughs Into Crowd in Germany Hours Before World Security Conference; Video Surfaces.

Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident. He said that children were among those injured. A demonstration by the service workers' union ver.di was taking place at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether demonstrators were among the injured. The Bavarian capital will see heavy security in the coming days because the three-day Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials, opens on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)