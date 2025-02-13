At least 15 people were injured after a car plowed into a crowd near Munich’s central train station on February 13. German police confirmed that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses a threat. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the incident. The crash occurred just days before the Munich Security Conference, where US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to attend. However, it is unclear if the incident is linked to the event. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses. Germany Christmas Market Attack: Death Toll Rises to 5, Over 200 Injured as Man Drives Car into Bustling Crowd.

