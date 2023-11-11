Thimphu [Bhutan], November 11 (ANI): The Jigmechhu campsite in Bhutan's Chhukha is an emerging eco-tourism hotspot that has established itself as a nice winter destination. It is located at an elevation of about 180 meters above sea level, The Bhutan Live reported.

Jigmechhu, a picturesque riverside settlement on the banks of Wangchhu, is also known as "Majathang" (the Flat Land of Peacocks). It is bordered by West Bengal plains and the Buxa Tiger Reserve to the south, according to The Bhutan Live report.

Jigmechhu offers a number of attractions, including hiking and sport fishing, for visitors seeking a wholesome and memorable getaway. In addition, the place has three campsites with well-pitched tents, while the pleasant home stays offer an alternative mode of accommodation.

This place with lush sub-tropical forests along with various wildlife and avifauna species is an ideal destination for bird watching. Visitors in this vicinity will also be able to see endangered birds like greater hornbill and the regal peacock. Furthermore, Wangchhu, which provides habitat for the golden and chocolate mahseer, is an ideal site for sport fishing.

People can also visit numerous pilgrimage sites (Nyes) in the locality. Locals and Hindus from India have been visiting these pilgrimage sites. These can serve as a perfect getaway for day excursions. People can also enjoy local delicacies and home-brewed drinks, The Bhutan Live reported.

Since Jigmechhu is located in the southern foothills of Bhutan, which experience a hot and humid climate, the ideal time to visit the place is from November to March, when the skies are clear and the weather is pleasant. (ANI)

