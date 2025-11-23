Janakpur, November 23: A Chunri measuring 111 meters has been offered to Janaki Temple of Nepal by a trust from Surat city in India's Gujarat, on the occasion of the ongoing Bibah Panchami festival. Stretching far and wide, the red-coloured Chunri, sent by Jin Mata Trust, was toured around the ancient historic city of Janakpur after a brief detour, attended by a sea of devotees.

"Last year, from Surat (Gujarat, India), Jin Mata Trust had sent 108 a 108-meter-long Chunri (shawl) to Mata Janaki, which was offered after a tour round the city. This year as well, the Sobha Yatra was organised from Sitaram Gaushal, which toured around the various religious chowks and offered the 111-meter-long Chunri to Mata Janaki," Manoj Kumar Rungata, the Chairman of Sitaram Gaushala, who facilitated in bringing the Chunri to Janakpur, told ANI.

The ancient city of Janakpur, the paternal home of Hindu Goddess Sita, is drenched in festivity and grandeur as it observes the festival of Bibah Panchami, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. India Hands over a 70-meter Modular Bridge and Launching Tools to Nepal in Hetauda, Bolstering Post-disaster Connectivity.

This will be the second Bibah Panchami celebrations to be held after the Pranpratistha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier this year. Every year, on the fifth day of the Margashirsha month, devotees celebrate Bivah Panchami, the day of the divine wedding. The Barat of Lord Ram will arrive in Janakpur to marry Goddess Sita, with great pomp and show. Around 500 devotees from Ayodhya will come from various corners of India, arrive at Janakpur Dham as baratis in the wedding of Lord Ram. India, Nepal Ink Deal to Boost Rail Trade Connectivity.

Last year, a grand celebration of Lord Ram and Mata Sita's wedding was held, after the Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Forty Vedic Brahmins from Tirupati had performed the marriage of Sita-Ram in Janakpur Dham. These Vedic Brahmins had directly reached Janakpur to conduct the marriage rituals. The ancient city is undergoing preparations for the marriage of Ayodhya to Janakpur that are so magical they evoke memories of the Ram Barat from the Treta Yuga. According to the scriptures, Lord Ram, son of King Dasharath of Ayodhya, married Goddess Sita, daughter of King Janak of Janakpurdham during the Treta epoch. The marriage was solemnised in Janakpurdham.

