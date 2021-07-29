Washington [US], July 29 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) met with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House, extending support to pro-democracy protesters.

"I was honored to meet with @Tsihanouskaya at the White House this morning," Biden said in a tweet, referring to the exiled opposition figure leading the fight against strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

"The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights," he added.

Belarusian authorities have used force to put down demonstrations against Lukashenko's rule and have been trying to snuff out remaining dissent, recently jailing university students and raiding the homes of journalists.

In May, Belarus even forced down a civilian airplane from Greece to Lithuania, citing a security threat, and arrested an opposition journalist and his girlfriend who were passengers.

Tsikhanouskaya has called for a demonstration of global solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus following the detention of Protasevich.

Tsikhanouskaya took centre stage in the opposition movement after her husband Sergei Tsikhanousky, who had planned to run against Lukashenko, was arrested last May. (ANI)

