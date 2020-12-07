Washington, Dec 7 (AP) President-elect Joe Biden is naming some of his most prominent allies to be the co-chairs for his upcoming Inauguration.

Biden named Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) as the chairman for the January 20 swearing-in. Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, was arguably Biden's most important proponent: it was Clyburn's endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Biden's remarkable comeback in the Democratic field.

Also Read | Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy in Joe Biden’s Health Team, Anthony Fauci to be Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19.

The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden's home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser.

The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previously. (AP)

Also Read | Indian Peacekeepers in UN Mission in South Sudan Awarded Medals for Commendable Service.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)