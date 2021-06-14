New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Bijender Goel, a former Special Representative to Jharkhand and former Adviser to Union Labour and Employment Minister, has been nominated as the Founding President of the Indian Delphic Council (INDC) to head the Indian movement.

According to a release by the International Delphic Council, Goel is also the advisor of the South Asian Affairs of the International Delphic Council.

Goel is currently the Chairman of the National Council on Disaster management, ASSOCHAM and a member of the Governing Council of Bir Tikendrajit University in Manipur.

The International Delphic Council (IDC) is a voluntary, not-for-profit, nonpolitical, nonreligious global organization that works to foster harmony amongst people through engagements in the various Arts forms and the cultural identities that manifest them, through the Delphic Games.

World leaders including Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev, Helmut Kohl, Eduard Shevardnadze as well as celebrated musicians, painters, academicians, pedagogues, historians, arts and culture revivalists, have supported the Delphic Games and what they stand for.

"Bijender Goel plans to take this movement to every artist, art lover, various stakeholders and government bodies in India by promoting all the Arts categories including but not limited to musical arts, performing arts, visual arts, literature, social arts, communications, ecological arts and architecture and sub-categories," read the release.

Apart from Delphic Games at the international level, the INDC will organise many festivals, events and platforms in India.

The Delphic Games have been hosted in countries like Georgia, Russia, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, Germany and South Africa. (ANI)

