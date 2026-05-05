World News | BLF Claims 10 Coordinated Attacks Across Balochistan, Alleges Killing of 10 Pakistani Personnel

Balochistan [Pakistan] May 5 (ANI): The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) on Sunday claimed responsibility for carrying out 10 operations across Balochistan, stating that 10 Pakistani security personnel and four individuals it described as state agents were killed in attacks in Kharan, Washuk, Awaran, Kech, and Mastung, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a statement, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the group's fighters targeted Frontier Corps posts, military camps, a convoy, personnel assigned to guard a road construction company, and individuals it labeled as "death squad agents" and "state agents." The group also claimed that weapons were confiscated and surveillance cameras were destroyed during these operations, as reported by TBP.

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The BLF stated that on May 3, its fighters launched an attack on an FC checkpoint located on Gazi Road in Kharan city using rockets and grenade launchers, claiming that the projectiles struck inside the post, resulting in casualties and damage.

The statement further alleged that Pakistani forces responded by opening "indiscriminate fire" on nearby civilians and attempted to chase the attackers using quadcopters. The BLF claimed its fighters managed to retreat to safe locations.

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In Washuk, the group said it conducted an intelligence-based operation on May 2 in the Naag-Grari area, killing two individuals it described as "armed death squad agents." According to the BLF, its fighters seized two Kalashnikov rifles and a motorcycle from them. The group added that this was the second such operation in the area within a short span, referring to a March 17 attack where it claimed three alleged operatives were killed and one person was taken into custody, as reported by TBP.

In Awaran, the BLF stated that its fighters targeted the main Pakistani military camp in Tirteej on April 29. It claimed the assault began with a sniper shot that killed a soldier on duty, followed by firing from light machine guns and other heavy weapons, causing additional casualties and damage inside the camp, according to the TBP report.

The group also claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pakistani military convoy and personnel guarding a road construction company in Tirteej Koturi. It said the attack started with a sniper strike that killed one soldier, after which the remaining personnel were targeted with heavy weapons. The BLF claimed another soldier was killed and several others were injured, TBP reported.

On April 28, the BLF said it attacked a Pakistani military checkpoint in the Geshkour-Zek area of Kolwah in Awaran. It claimed that one soldier was killed in a sniper attack before the checkpoint was further targeted with heavy weapons, leading to additional casualties and damage to defensive positions, as highlighted in the TBP report. (ANI)

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