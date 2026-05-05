French Nu*ist Resort Cap d’Agde Sees Surge in Swinger Tourism Engaging in S*x on Beach

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Cap d’Agde, the renowned naturist village in southern France, is facing tension as swingers increasingly dominate its beaches, frustrating longtime nudist visitors. Longtime patron Barbara, a British regular for 30 years, reports a shift from peaceful nudity to public s*x acts, prompting her to avoid the beach entirely. The site draws up to 40,000 daily visitors in peak summer, located about an hour from Montpellier.

Barbara described the change to The Sun, noting how the clientele has evolved dramatically. Original nudists now feel pushed out by "lifestyle visitors" engaging openly despite warning signs against s*xual exhibitionism and steep fines. She limits visits to summer, relying on heightened security from lifeguards and police in beach towers. French Man Gropes Sleeping Woman on Zurich-Miami Flight, Leaves Note Saying ‘You Look Cute When You Sleep’; Charged With S*xual Assault.

Local guidelines mandate nudity in designated zones, ban photography without consent, and require towels for hygiene on public seats. The beach stretches two kilometers, with security posts offering police and medical support. Enforcement ramps up in summer, yet complaints suggest rules struggle against the influx.

Cap d’Agde, dubbed the "naked city," has long allowed nu*e strolling and dining, but swinger events now thrive, including foam parties and club visits. Recent developments feature a new 5-star resort opening in 2026 for libertine takeovers, with VIP beach access and swingers clubs drawing global crowds. Nudist areas remain marked, but boundaries blur. Social Media Ban for Children Under 15 Approved in France: Which Other Countries Have Age Limits? List Here.

While purist nudists decry the shift, the village sustains its draw for diverse crowds, from families to swingers. Rules emphasise respect and body positivity, but visitor accounts highlight a clear divide. Peak season monitoring aims to preserve tranquility.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).