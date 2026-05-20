World News | BNP Government Will Begin Work on Padma Barrage, Teesta Barrage Projects: Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Dhaka (Bangladesh); May 20 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday said his government will start work on the Padma Barrage and Teesta Barrage projects.

"I want to clearly state that this BNP government will begin work on the Padma Barrage and also on the Teesta Barrage. BNP (Bangladesh National Party) carried out various programmes regarding the Teesta issue. Therefore, if anyone has worked, delivered, and prepared the ground, it is the BNP," he said.

Also Read | Wembanyama and Spurs to Play Pelicans in Paris and Manchester Next Season.

Rahman made the remarks while addressing a civic gathering after laying the foundation stone of the National Disaster Management Research and Training Institute building in Gazipur near Dhaka this afternoon.

The Bangladesh government recently approved the construction of the Padma barrage, and now Rahman has announced the construction of the Teesta barrage as well.

Also Read | Trump Scores Another Win Against Republican Rival with Rep. Thomas Massie's Primary Loss.

The announcement of the Teesta barrage has been made ahead of Rahman's visit to China towards the end of June.

It is expected that during his visit to China, the financing for the Teesta barrage, along with various other projects, will be discussed and it will involve billions of dollars.

Stating that the Bangladesh government has already decided to construct the Padma Barrage in the country's northern and southern regions, especially on the Padma River in Rajshahi, Rahman said "Bangladesh receives less water during the dry season".

"Over the border, barrages are being built and water is being diverted in different ways, while we receive less water during the dry season," he said.

"We want to construct this barrage so that people and farmers in our country can get water on time during both monsoon and dry seasons," he added.

Rahman claimed that sea water is entering the southern region because of the Farakka Barrage.

"As a result, salinity is increasing in areas, including the Sundarbans. Many plants are being damaged, while animals are becoming extinct".

"Therefore, we must construct the barrage and preserve excess monsoon water for use during the dry season," he said.

There have been disagreements over shared river flows between Bangladesh and India.

In 1996, a treaty was signed on the sharing of the Ganges River water between the two countries. This treaty will end at the end of this year in December, and officials in Bangladesh said that discussions are taking place between the two sides about renewing the agreement.

Officials also said Bangladesh and India agreed on a water-sharing treaty for the Teesta River, it has not yet been signed due to opposition from West Bengal. They said former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposed it. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)