Berlin, Apr 19 (AP) The bodies of four people have been found at a house in eastern Germany, police said Tuesday, but there was no immediate word on what events led to their deaths.

The bodies of two men, ages 32 and 72, and two women, ages 34 and 69, were found late Monday evening in the city of Chemnitz, police said. They added that all four lived in the house and investigators believe they all died violent deaths, but they are still looking into exactly what happened.

Police said there is currently no evidence pointing to actions by anyone else. (AP)

