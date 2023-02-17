Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday visited the production line of Boeing Apache choppers in Phoenix, Arizona. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sandhu stated that Apache demonstrates the strengths of the partnership between India and the US in resilient supply chains.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted, "Delighted to visit the production line of @Boeing #Apache in #Phoenix. With fuselage and other components manufactured by over 300 companies including SMEs in #India, Apache demonstrates strengths of India US partnership in resilient supply chains!"

Sandhu's visit to the production line of Boeing Apache comes at a time when Air India and Boeing. On February 14, US aerospace company Boeing said it will be the largest Boeing order in South Asia. In a statement, Boeing said the agreement between Boeing and Air India includes options for 50 additional 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s.

"When finalised, this will be the largest Boeing order in South Asia and a historic milestone in the aerospace company's nearly 90-year partnership with the carrier. The order will post to Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website when final," Boeing said in a statement.

On February 14, US President Joe Biden announced the agreement between Boeing and Air India. In a statement released by the White House, Biden said the announcement reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership.

"The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing," Biden said.

"This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges--creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens," he added.

After his announcement, US President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra held talks over the phone. The two leaders welcomed the agreement between Air India and Boeing and called it a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation". PM Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to use the opportunities arising due to India's expanding civil aviation sector.

"They welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries," a Prime Minister's office release said. (ANI)

