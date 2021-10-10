La Paz (Bolivia), Oct 9 (AP) A Bolivian air force plane crashed in the Amazon jungle in northeast Bolivia on Saturday, killing all six people on board, police said.

Two military pilots and four civilian passengers died, according to a police report from the Beni region, where the crash occurred.

The plane caught fire after crashing in thick vegetation, and residents from the nearby Agua Dulce community helped to extinguish the flames.

An investigation of the cause was underway. (AP)

