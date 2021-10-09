Beijing, October 9: Nearly 55,000 people have been evacuated and 60 coal mines have suspended operations after heavy rain lashed China's Shanxi province, local authorities said.

Recent rain in large parts of the province has led to rising water levels and flooding in multiple local rivers, according to the provincial emergency management department.

Local authorities have suspended operations in 372 non-coal mines, 14 hazardous-chemical enterprises, over 1,000 construction projects, and 166 scenic spots, reports Xinhua news agency.

The province has also issued a Level III emergency response for natural disasters and allocated 20 million yuan ($3 million) to support disaster relief efforts in severely impacted areas.

