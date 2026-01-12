Balochistan [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): The Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an armed organisation, on Friday issued its infographic review for 2025, asserting it executed 174 attacks across Balochistan during the year, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The report states that BRAS fighters killed 167 Pakistani military and intelligence personnel and wounded 95 others in these operations. The group also asserted that 26 people, including officials from Pakistani intelligence agencies, were taken into custody, TBP reported.

The infographic notes that BRAS carried out 35 explosions, 14 raid operations and 35 cordon-and-search missions, while additionally striking 15 infrastructure sites. It said 30 government and military vehicles were destroyed and 51 weapons were confiscated. BRAS said a major development occurred in August 2025, when its fighters "took control of Zehri town in Khuzdar for more than one month," during which it claimed Pakistani forces "were targeted with intensity".

The group said that a "large number of vehicles, weapons and military equipment" were captured. It added that fighters patrolled the region and addressed public gatherings during the period of control. Earlier this week, armed organisations belonging to the BRAS alliance also released their annual operational summaries for 2025, as cited by TBP.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said its fighters conducted 521 attacks during the year, claiming more than 1,060 Pakistani military personnel were killed and over 556 were injured. The group said it destroyed vehicles, quadcopters, surveillance towers and military infrastructure, and captured 208 weapons. It added that 72 BLA fighters were killed in 2025, including 11 members of the Majeed Brigade.

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) said it carried out 581 attacks across Balochistan in 2025, claiming 647 personnel were killed, and 282 were injured. The group said military installations, checkpoints, surveillance systems and convoy routes were repeatedly hit, as highlighted by TBP.

The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) said it carried out 88 attacks in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab. It said its fighters targeted railway tracks used by Pakistani forces, checkpoints, police posts, gas pipelines and communication towers, claiming 22 personnel were killed and 35 injured, the TBP report stated as TBP further reported. (ANI)

